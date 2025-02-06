Bulletin issued for Venezuelan over Belle West murder

The police yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for Venezuelan, Yoemil Barrios, 31, over the murder of Parbhudai Boodram.

The police said his last known address is Belle West Squatting Area.

Three other men have been held over the murder which occurred between the 24th and the 25th of January.

The suspects currently in custody are Kishan Narine, called ‘Sparka’, a 29-year-old fisherman of Suriname and Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo; Philbert Cush, called ‘Samuel,’ also a fisherman of Vergenoegen; and 40-year-old businessman Rohan Singh, called ‘Alpha’, of Belle West.