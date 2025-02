Police are currently investigating the murder of APNU City Councillor Kyle Solomon, 47, at his D’Urban Backlands home.

In a statement, the police said that the murder occurred at about 4 am yesterday.

The police say they are looking for the 16-year-old suspect, who is a ‘school dropout’ from D’Urban Backlands.

Investigations revealed that the victim came out from his house and saw the 16-year-old trying to gain entry into his shop, from a southern door, which is about 30 feet south of his house.