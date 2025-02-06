CJIA passenger pleads not guilty to cocaine charge

A’ishah Mckenzie yesterday appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court where she pleaded not guilty to the charge of possession of 2.467 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

According to a release from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), she was refused bail and remanded to prison until 5th March 2025.

On Monday 3rd February 2025, CANU officers while performing narcotic interdiction duties at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, conducted a routine search on Mckenzie who was a passenger on flight BA2158 to Saint Lucia with onward connections to Gatwick International Airport London. The officers discovered a false wall in the suitcase, containing a quantity of cocaine.

Mckenzie, 27 of Lot 33 Savage Street North East La Penitence Georgetown, was arrested and escorted to CANU’s headquarters along with the cocaine.