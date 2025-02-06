Covent Garden crash claims life of 65-year-old cyclist

-21-year-old truck driver in custody

A 65-year-old cyclist died yesterday morning in a collision on the Covent Garden Public Road, East Bank Demerara, marking the fifth fatal road accident since Sunday.

Reports state that around 6:25am, Vakeanand Sukdeo, of Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was riding his bicycle south along the public road when a truck (GAF 9065), driven by 21-year-old Joshua Lim of Kuru Kururu, attempted to make a right turn. The truck collided with Sukdeo, causing him to fall onto the roadway with severe injuries.

Emergency medical technicians attended the scene quickly and pronounced him dead. His body was later taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home to await a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, Lim was taken into police custody, and investigations are ongoing.