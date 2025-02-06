GDF copter crash report will be addressed within next 30 days – Edghill

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill told Stabroek News on Tuesday that the official report on the December 6th, 2023 GDF helicopter crash will be publicly addressed within the next 30 days.

In January this year, this newspaper reported that the stakeholders’ deadline for submitting comments on the 2023 helicopter crash to Airworthiness Inspector Krishnanand Ramlachana was January 10th. Edghill has stated that the comments will be incorporated into the final report.

The helicopter crash claimed the lives of five members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF): Brigadier (retired) Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan.