Local food consortium meets President

President Irfaan Ali today met with Guyanese Achieving Enterprises, a food catering consortium, at State House.

A release from the Office of the President said that the consortium, consisting of 17 local companies, highlighted their achievements to date and their vision for future development and expansion over the next two years.

Ali gave his support to the proposals and expressed optimism about the future development of the consortium.

Stemming from today’s discussions there was a verbal agreement for the formation of a catering and restaurant association.

Head of the Local Content Secretariat, Martin Pertab, was also at the meeting.