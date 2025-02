A man was yesterday held at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri after being found with an undeclared hefty gold chain weighing 38 ounces.

He also sported a gold ring that was 702 grammes.

The man, 61, who has a Parfaite Harmonies, West Bank Demerara address lives in Richmond Hill, Queens, New York, sources say. He was due to leave on an American Airlines flight.

There have been several cases of travellers trying to smuggle gold out of the country in chunky undeclared jewellery.