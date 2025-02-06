Sale of lands to Ahmad followed procedures – Nandlall

-will not comment on Greaves’ matter

Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC says that he sees no controversy in the award of lands to controversial businessman Edul ‘Ed’ Ahmad’s company by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) as the business paid the $30 million-per-acre price tag that all developers of land in that area paid, and it is an amount set by the David Granger administration.

“All the lands in that Ogle were sold in that period for $30 million per acre by written agreement of sale,” he said of lands sold by the Granger administration, on his ‘Issues in the News’ programme, while noting that no monies were received on lands worth over $1 billion.

He contended that those lands were also sold in July of 2020, after the APNU+AFC had lost the General Elections.