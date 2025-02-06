Zoological Park for $2b upgrading

Two billion dollars is contained in this year’s budget for the upgrading of the Zoological Park.

This was related on Monday when the Committee of Supply continued its examination of the budget estimates.

“This means that most of it will take over the Botanical Gardens. Two billion dollars so that we can have a proper place to house and showcase our animals, to have a training school, a nature school and all these things in terms of education of our children and adults in terms of climate resilience, protection of wildlife etc. 600 million is for national tree planting in the urban parks in keeping with Guyana’s commitments in the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030”, Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Minister Gail Teixeira stated in defending the allocation.