A tribute to Ken Corsbie

Dear Editor,

Ken Corsbie, actor, writer and story teller

whose huge fan base included me

for the thrill he instilled in our souls

sadly, died this week, at the age of ninety four.

I knew him in Guyana only through the radio

until we met in person, in Jamaica, in seventy seven,

at the Barn Theatre where he and Marc Matthews

were performing “Dem Two” to sold out audiences.

But I bet you didn’t know that Ken Corsbie

was probably the first Guyanese to live in Midland

in the western wilds of the oil patch in Texas

as a theatre intern in sixty five on a US scholarship.

I was miffed when a theatre elder told me that

because I was claiming the first in residency

until I met another trustee of the theatre

who hosted Ken in his detached guest house.

So when, in 2000, I was patron of the annual

Midland Celebration of the Arts, I decided

to invite Ken to be a headliner in any way he liked

and to be my family’s weekend guest at our home.

First, I had to find him but that was easy

with just one call to Vic Insanally in Georgetown.

Ken was living in Port Jefferson, New York

so I made a cold, out of the blue call to him.

After overcoming ‘the who the hell are you’

I invited Ken and his wife Beth to Midland

to be our house guests for the long weekend

and Ken to headline the Celebration’s story telling.

We were joined that week by the First Lady of Guyana

and a female friend as her traveling companion

and we hosted a large informal dinner party

and asked Ken to entertain the after dinner crowd.

I still remember the story of his first arrival in America

coming out the airport with two Guyana-sized suitcases

straining, one in each hand, before the time of wheels,

and a cabin bag with a strap slung over his shoulder.

That was when he met the door that didn’t have a handle

and surmised he could open it with a push with his forehead

but as he launched the butt, the automatic door slid open

catapulting Ken head first outside onto the cold pavement

amidst the loudest bradaps ever heard outside of Guyana

with one suitcase on his back and the other pinning his arm.

The three-day Celebration of the Arts was a huge success

with a Beatles tribute band from the Wirral in England

and a folklorico dance troupe from Chihuahua, Mexico

as the other two headliners for public entertainment.

But the best times were easily at home, after dinner,

when all of us stayed up, wide eyed, well after midnight

to hear Ken tell of his early introduction to arts and sports

among like minded cohorts at a Doctor Taitt’s backyard.

Ken will rendezvous with many from his past

after he charms Saint Peter at the Pearly Gates

and secures the highest upgrade in the auditorium

where celebrations of a beautiful life are oft revisited.

Rest in Peace, my friend.

Sincerely,

Tulsi Dyal Singh,

Midland, Texas, USA.