Create a comprehensive checklist for vehicles intended for importation

Dear Editor,

In a SN Article of Jan. 29, it was reported that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has identified a Japanese company which will be given authorization to provide certification of mechanical and other elements of worthiness for used vehicles to be exported from Japan to Guyana. The Government should be commended for introducing this requirement which was long overdue for used vehicles imported into the country.

However, before the condition of a vehicle is classified as a ‘lemon’ it will have to be examined and a determination made by the Authorizing Inspection Agency after the conditions laid down by the Government for such a determination is ascertained and reported upon. Therefore, the Government should make available to the public those elements of the vehicle which were inspected and their condition so that the buyer of the vehicle will know its condition and make a judgement with respect to its valuation before a payment is made. The inspection fee should cover the cost for this service.

Many newer vehicles have sensors and cameras to monitor various functions of their operations. These could be knocked out of alignment yet failed to be noticed during inspection. Worst, the body filler and paint applied during a shoddy repair job on a second hand vehicle can prevent the sensors and cameras from working properly and can be overlooked during inspection. The competent Authority in the country providing the vehicle inspection certificate should ensure that non-functional/damaged sensors and cameras are recalibrated before issuing a certificate.

The approximate cost quoted for an inspection US$300 – 600 in the SN Article seemed inadequate for the proper inspection of a second hand vehicle before it is shipped to Guyana and the inspection checklist for the vehicles prepared by the Government for the Authorizing Inspection Agency to execute should be more comprehensive.

Sincerely,

Charles Sohan