Terrence Campbell has been a whirlwind

Dear Editor,

Can one citizen make a difference! Terrence Campbell is his name; shaking people and things up his claim to fame. He started out by shattering the silence and impotence at the Natural Resources Fund (NRF) and it has been hell on a trampoline since.

The PPP Government jumped up and down, made matters worse. Vice President Dr. Jagdeo took aim at Dr. Campbell, and lost the scant credibility he had left. Physician, first heal thyself. Fix the missing links. Distracting is not resolving. The covering up of what the marching orders were to the majority of the people at the NRF by waltzing around with cheap insults only fuels more fire.

Guyanese have questions: ‘what is this magnificent specimen of Guyana’s always cloudy and tricky politics up to? What is he so afraid of with the Oil Fund money that he has to hide behind vitriol, ugliness? Enter Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) head. He abruptly tendered his resignation following Dr. Campbell’s writing to the U.S. Dept of Justice calling for a looksee. It involved a property in Queens, New York in the name of one Sherwyn Greaves. I have no idea, if the two Sherwyn Greaves are one and the same. Or completely unrelated.

But the CH&PA’s chief, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves has resigned, clearly stated his innocence in any wrongdoing, including the matter of the US$770,000 property. I firmly believe that a man is innocent until proven guilty by a real court, not some kangaroo one. Mr. Greaves is entitled to every benefit of every doubt. Having said this, I ponder his sudden resignation.

My preference is that he had stayed and fight to clear his good name. A man should only fall on his sword, if there are compelling circumstances. Better to fall than dive. I watch to see where this action by Dr. Campbell and that of Mr. Greaves lead. Now I focus (again) on Terrence Campbell. My first word, an appeal to him, is that whatever his vision, his next move, that he stays away from my street corner. Since he hit the airwaves on how NRF frequencies operate behind the scenes (he used “rubberstamp”), he has been a one-man whirlwind. Good! For many matters require shaking up and shaking out in Guyana (PPP Guyana), I am better off if he concentrates his fire there and not here.

Dr. Campbell has shown that he has the potential to be a mover and shaker. He shook the PPP Government out its slumber. He moved Vice President to deliver one of his Thursday afternoon orgies of verbal mayhem. And, there is the development out of the CH&PA. For someone who has just returned to the always barbed wire political minefields of Guyana, Dr. Terrence Campbell certainly hit the ground running, thrown a handful of people on their heads. He should have been a judoka.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall