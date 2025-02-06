Upon its platform of zero tolerance, this government weaponises its paid supporters against both its critics and the free press

Dear Editor,

Much of what was stated in your editorial on “Trump’s tariffs smokescreen” is applicable right here at home in terms of attempts to stifle independent press and to quell criticism and critique of government. Our government also utilises its power of the purse (unlimited money) to smother independent critical views of policies using paid respondents. It is an abuse of power. The diplomats of ABCE countries should sanction these paid writers and officials of government.

The government, currently defending a sleuth of corruption scandals and terrible policies, has been smothering attempts to expose wrong doings and exposing its authoritarian behaviour. The government has a set of paid letter writers (writing under various names) and commentators to go after critics and SN and KN. The state-owned Chronicle and another pro-government media house feature disgusting, brutal attacks on reputable individuals, some of who were only a few years ago allies of the government. The crimes of the latter were their critiques of government corruption, wrong doings, and authoritarian tendencies. Look at how government has gone after Terrence Campbell for speaking out on abuse of NRF; it has set its writing goons upon a man of integrity.

This government has had a reputation of zero tolerance on criticism. It unleashes paid writing thugs against any media house or commentators critical of government’s policy or behaviour of officials. Various actions were taken to cripple independent journalism and criticism of government’s policies. It is not forgotten that the PPP administration withdrew advertisements from SN and KN and broadcasting houses and it also shut down CN Sharma’s TV station — retaliation against the media whose content or coverage the PPP administration disliked. It is also not forgotten that this government, as well as its coalition predecessor, has used lawsuits filed by friends to deter publication of views, critical of it.

Government’s actions on the media and critics are designed to instill fear among independent thinkers and writers to quiet them. SN and other independent media houses, commentators, and letter writers must continue to resist government threats and the assaults of writing thugs. The fourth estate must continue to hold government accountable.

Sincerely,

Jerome Blackwell