Jeremiah, Parris & Corbin fifties make Harpy Eagles toil

CWI Regional 4-Day Championship

– CCC 279/6 at stumps

By Michelangelo Jacobus

The Guyana Harpy Eagles bowling attack endured a testing day in the field as the Combined Campuses & Colleges (CCC) put on a resilient batting display on the opening day of their second-round clash in the CWI Regional 4-Day Championship at the National Stadium, Providence.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first yesterday, the defending champions found breakthroughs hard to come by as CCC fought their way to 279/6 at stumps. Standout performances from Johann Jeremiah (84), Shaqkere Parris (56), and Kyle Corbin (62*), along with a useful contribution from Demario Richards (40), ensured that the visitors ended the day in a strong position.

CCC had a shaky start, losing Damel Evelyn (4) early, caught behind off returning speedster Shamar Joseph with just nine runs on the board. Sadique Henry (8) followed soon after, trapped LBW by Ronaldo Alimohamed, leaving the visitors struggling at 30/2.