No Indian match officials at Champions Trophy

(ESPN Cricinfo) – Champions Trophy 2025 will have no Indian officials, with two of the likeliest candidates having excused themselves from travelling to Pakistan.

It is understood that Javagal Srinath, one of the most prolific ICC match referees, and Nitin Menon, part of the ICC’s elite panel of umpires, had “mutually agreed” with the ICC that they would not undertake any officiating assignments in the Pakistan leg of the tournament.

And since all matches in Dubai will feature India and require neutral officials, it automatically rules out Indian match officials. Srinath, the former India fast bowler, is currently officiating India’s bilateral white-ball matches against England, but neutral officials have been the norm at all ICC tournaments.

Though Pakistan remains the official host of the Champions Trophy, a hybrid model was adopted after protracted negotiations, which allowed India to play all their matches, including the semi-final and the final, should they qualify, in Dubai. The same principle will apply to Pakistan in upcoming ICC tournaments hosted by India in the current cycle, whereby all their games will be played at a neutral venue.

The 12-member umpires panel includes the ICC’s Umpire of the Year Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Michael Gough, Paul Reiffel, Chris Gaffaney, and Kumar Dharmasena, among others. Ahsan Raza is the sole Pakistani umpire on the list.

David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle, and Andrew Pycroft will be the match referees.

Sean Easey, the ICC senior manager – umpires and referees, said, “We always try to name the most suitable and deserving officials for any event, and we are confident this group will do a fine job across the matches in Pakistan and the UAE.”

Match officials for Champions Trophy 2025: Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, and Joel Wilson.