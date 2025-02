North Essequibo was crowned champions of the 2025 Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) Busta T20 competition after beating the President’s X1 by 22 runs last Sunday at Imam Bacchus ground, Essequibo Coast, Region #2.

After winning the toss and opting to take first strike, North Essequibo reached a competitive 115-9 in the reduced 16 overs contest, while President’s X1 only responded with 93-8 from their allocation.

The reduction of the overs was due to rain.