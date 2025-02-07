Business

GCCI collaborates with MODEC to host Vendor Forum

A cross section of the audience at GCCI's Vendor Forum.
In keeping with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (GCCI objective of ensuring that local companies benefit from the oil and gas sector through information sharing and capacity building, a MODEC Vendor Forum was hosted on February 5 through a collaborative effort between the Chamber’s Petroleum Committee and the company.

MODEC is a Japanese company that specialises in the construction and operation of floating solutions for the offshore energy industry.

The company established its local presence a year ago, following the award of a contract for the construction of the ‘Errea Wittu’ Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel that will produce oil in the Uaru field in the Stabroek Block.

