IDB Governors ‘sit down’ on key issues in the Bahamas

Several key issues including envisaged financial commitments to member countries in the year ahead were ventilated when the Inter-American Development Bank convened its X111 Annual Consultation with Caribbean Governors on February 2-3, in Nassau, Bahamas. With a host of pressing issues occupying the top tier of the regional agenda the meeting was held against the backdrop of multiple challenges facing the region, not least the efforts that are still underway to realize a full recovery from the ravages of Hurricane Beryl which stormed across much of the region in late June and early July last year.

The deliberations in Nassau also contemplated the current economic woes confronting various countries in the region, including Trinidad and Tobago, whose challenges arise primarily out of its now dwindling oil reserves and a crime spree that has back-footed the country’s economy. The meeting would, as well, have considered the socio-economic transformations that are ensuing in the region not least the graduation of Guyana to the status of a full-fledged oil-producing country and the imminent arrival of Suriname at that juncture.