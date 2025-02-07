Latin America, the Caribbean second most exposed region to food insecurity

With the Caribbean still seemingly unmoving in its timeline of 2025 for reducing food imports into the region “changing patterns of climate variability and extreme weather events” that are “negatively affecting all dimensions of food security and exacerbating other underlying causes of malnutrition in all its forms in Latin America and the Caribbean” would now appear to be seriously threatening that timeline.

This, from a January 30 United Nations report, raises questions as to whether the Caribbean’s earlier food security undertakings, including its more recent 25×2025 timeline for reducing food imports ought not to benefit from an urgent update from Guyana’s President, Irfaan Ali, and Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, the two designated regional ‘lead Heads’ on food security and the status of the undertakings given to the region on this issue. That update should take full account of the extant circumstances insofar as the earlier regional food security undertakings are concerned and an explanation as to whether there is (or isn’t) a link between the 25×2025 timeline and the broader effort – which, we understand, is being spearheaded by the Guyanese and Barbadian Heads of Government – to urgently shore up the region’s food security bona fides.