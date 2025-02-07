Mexican start-up converting plastic waste to fuel

A start-up in Mexico is trying to help get a handle on one Gulf Coast city’s plastic waste problem by converting it into gasolene, diesel and other fuels.

With less than 10 per cent of the world’s plastics being recycled, Petgas’ idea is that rather than letting discarded plastic become waste, it can become productive again as fuel.

Petgas developed a machine in the port city of Boca del Rio that uses pyrolysis, a thermodynamic process that heats plastics in the absence of oxygen, breaking it down to produce gasolene, diesel, kerosene, paraffin and coke.