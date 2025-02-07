Pro Care Therapy & Wellness Centre providing a key service in a critical sector

With Guyana’s development profile reflecting the need to place greater emphasis on a skills development regimen that places more emphasis on targeting the critical needs of the country the privately-owned Pro Care Therapy and Wellness Centre ‘processed’ its first cohort of graduates, presenting them with Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) certificates that will now allow them to apply their skills in Therapeutic Massage Therapy in support of the country’s mainstream Health and Wellness sector.

It is no secret lifestyle changes in society driven by social and economic transformations have resulted in the need to offer a broader swathe of health and wellness options. Here in Guyana, with increasing numbers of people accepting the virtues of a holistic health and wellness regime, disciplines like Massage Therapy have moved steadily into the national limelight. Perhaps more to the point, socio-economic transformations in the Guyanese society have enhanced the demand for ‘treatments’ that include Therapeutic Massage and, unsurprisingly, it is the private sector that is responding more vigorously to this entrepreneurial opening. It is out of this set of circumstances that the privately-run Pro-Care Therapy and Wellness Centre was born.