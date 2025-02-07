Proposal made at Suriname conference for Public-Private Partnership in Canawaima Ferry Service

A proposal for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the management of the Canawaima Ferry Service was formally presented at this week’s International Business Conference (IBC) Suriname 2025 for the consideration of the Governments of Guyana and Suriname.

The proposal was delivered on behalf of the Suriname Guyana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC) by Dr. Vishnu Doerga, Chair and seeks to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and long-term sustainability of this critical cross-border transportation link. The conference was held in Paramaribo, Suriname.

The Canawaima Ferry Service facilitates the movement of people and goods between Guyana and Suriname. It was officially launched in November of 1998.