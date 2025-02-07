Public servant–turned businesswoman chides GT Chamber for publicly ‘ticking off’ NIS

The recent exchange between the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has prompted a response to the spat by a private sector employer whose business enterprise interacts with the NIS on behalf of its employers for “going public” in circumstances where “whatever the problem might have been” it ought to have been possible to have the matter not become the subject of a public exchange which, in her view, “ought to have been settled amicably.”

The Business Woman told the Stabroek that she had once served as a Public Servant said while she understood what she described as “the challenges” that obtain in state agencies that serve large sections of the public, challenges and difficulties are things that “you have to expect and I believe that there should be an efficient and effective means through which these difficulties that arise – and they will arise – can be resolved.”