ANSA again sponsoring Parkside Steel Orchestra at Panorama

ANSA McAL Distribution Inc. (AMDI) is once again sponsoring the Parkside Steel Orchestra for this year’s Panorama competition scheduled for February 19 at Kingston Beach.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the AMDI’s headquarters, Darshanie Yusuf-Abel, Divisional Head – Beverage, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Parkside, a release from the company said.

“Parkside has done amazing, winning tournaments continuously. It is not only about winning, but Parkside has also been building into generations, into communities, forming the next generation of pannists,” Yusuf-Abel said.