City, union ink wages deal

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and the Guyana Local Government Officers Union (GLGOU), yesterday signed a Memorandum of Agreement on wage and salary increases, along with additional benefits, for M&CC employees in 2024 and 2025, according to a release from the Ministry of Labour.

Under the agreement, employees will receive a 10 per cent retroactive wage and salary increase for 2024, to be paid on or before March 31, 2025. Additionally, an 8 per cent retroactive wage and salary increase for 2025 will take effect from January 2025 and will be disbursed by July 31, 2025.

The agreement was finalized in the presence of Chief Labour Officer, Dhaneshwar Deonarine, at the Ministry of Labour’s boardroom.

Alfred Mentore, Mayor of Georgetown; Candace Nelson, Town Clerk of M&CC; Kimberly Porter, President of GLGOU among other officials were present at the signing.