Community Policing Groups also helping with border security – Benn

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn revealed on Wednesday that 10,659 voluntary members of Community Policing Groups have been trained across the country to enhance law enforcement functions within their local areas and they also help with border security.

The initiative, which includes both women and youth groups, has equipped members with specialized skills, extending beyond the traditional duties of rural constables.

During Wednesday’s consideration of the budget estimates by the Committee of Supply, Benn explained, in response to a question posed by APNU+AFC MP Ganesh Mahipaul, that these trained volunteers are now well-versed in vital policing skills, including gathering intelligence, information sharing, making arrests, and addressing pressing community issues such as domestic violence, drug abuse and antisocial behaviour. The community groups’ extended training is in line with efforts to bridge gaps in rural and urban policing while providing support for police forces across the country.