Death of Diamond cyclist, 64, leaves family vulnerable

-help being sought for differently-abled daughters

By Khamisi Slowe

The family of 64-year-old Vakeanand Sukdeo, who was killed in a road accident on Wednesday morning, is seeking assistance to care for his two differently-abled daughters, who he solely supported.

According to relatives, the daughters were previously receiving public assistance from the government but were later removed from the programme.

During an interview with Stabroek News, Sukdeo’s son, Shivanand Sukdeo, shared that his father was the primary caregiver for his two daughters, Melani Sukdeo, 40, and Sunita Sukdeo, 37, both of whom have special needs.