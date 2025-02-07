Dorms being inspected to ensure they meet fire safety standards – Benn

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn told Wednesday’s Committee of Supply meeting that the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is actively inspecting all dormitories across the country to ensure they meet fire safety standards.

Benn said that so far, 16 government buildings, including dormitories, have undergone thorough assessments to ensure compliance with fire protection regulations.

The minister’s statement came in the wake of concerns raised by APNU+AFC MP Ganesh Mahipaul about fire safety following the tragic Mahdia dormitory fire in 2023 which claimed the lives of 20 children and which, through a Commission of Inquiry report, highlighted deficiencies in fire prevention measures.