Flu vaccine to be given to elderly, health care workers – Anthony

The Ministry of Health will begin the vaccination of health care workers and the elderly population with the seasonal influenza vaccine, according to Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony.

“We previously have not been giving influenza vaccinations in Guyana but this year we will start by also giving influenza vaccinations and we would give them first to the health care workers and to the older people in our population”, he said on Wednesday as he answered questions during the Committee of Supply’s examination of the ministry’s allocation for 2025.

In January this year, the health ministry announced that the National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL) had officially received accreditation from the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) as a National Influenza Centre (NIC) and has become a member of the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS).