Guyana extradites fugitive to Canada

Guyana yesterday extradited Harry Narine Rajkumar to Canada to face multiple criminal charges.

A release today from the Ministry of Home Affairs said that this marks the first successful extradition between the two countries, reinforcing their commitment to upholding justice beyond borders.

Rajkumar was arrested by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) following an INTERPOL Red Notice. The release said that authorities had been tracking his whereabouts since May 2019 after he fled Canadian law enforcement. After evading capture for several years, Rajkumar was detained in Guyana, committed to prison, and subsequently waived his right to an extradition hearing. He consented to return to Canada to face charges, which include:

• Attempted Murder in violation of the Canadian Criminal Code

• ⁠Aggravated Assault in violation of the Canadian Criminal Code (Ottawa jurisdiction)

Following Rajkumar’s arrest, the release said that Canadian authorities submitted an extradition request, which was processed in accordance with Guyanese legal procedures. Rajkumar appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, where he formally consented to his extradition.

The prosecution team was led by Lisa Cave, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions at the Director of Public Prosecutions Chambers, Ormella Gladstone, Treaty Officer at the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Sergeant Stephan Hinds from the Major Crimes Unit, supported by other law enforcement officers.

“This successful extradition highlights Guyana’s steadfast commitment to international law enforcement cooperation and its dedication to ensuring that justice is served, regardless of borders. It also paves the way for future collaborations between Guyana and Canada in addressing cross-border criminal matters”, the release added.