Hughes acknowledges acquiring 75 acres of state land

-says welcomes full investigation

With pressure building on the administration over a real estate scandal swirling around the former CH&PA Head, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that AFC Leader Nigel Hughes had acquired 75 acres of state land under the former APNU+AFC government.

Hughes in a response last night acknowledged the acquisitions but said that the final leases have not been provided under this government despite repeated requests.

Jagdeo’s mentioning of Hughes’ transactions appeared to be an attempt to deflect attention from the questions surrounding real estate in New York allegedly acquired by former Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) Head Sherwyn Greaves who abruptly resigned from his position this week after questions were raised about the transaction