Jagdeo says has ordered halt to works at Golden Grove burial ground

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo says he has intervened in the ongoing controversy surrounding construction works at the Golden Grove Burial Ground which have led to the destruction of tombs.

He has instructed the contractor to halt works until proper consultations with residents take place.

A letter and several news items on this controversy have appeared in this newspaper.

During his weekly press briefing yesterday, the VP noted “I told the NDC (Neighbourhood Democratic Council) chairman and the Minister of Health to meet with the residents and discuss the situation,” Jagdeo stated. “If we’re building these drainage pumps and system which are crucial to drain large communities, we must have discussions with the people. We can’t go in a heavy-handed manner… and just go and dig up things. So, they will meet with the residents. I made the call after I saw the article reporting on the issue.”