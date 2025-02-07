Police find 5.1 kg of marijuana at Sheet Anchor house, several arrested

A Police ‘cordon and search’ operation was conducted on Wednesday at the home of Bibi Joe, a 43-year-old unemployed female resident of Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice and several persons were arrested after 5.1 kg of marijuana was found.

A release yesterday from the police said that the operation was carried out by a Police team in Regional Division #6, in search of arms, ammunition, narcotics, stolen articles and wanted persons.

Upon arrival, Joe, Eon Clarke — a 34-year-old farmer, and four other persons including two teenagers, were at the location.