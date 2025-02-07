President denies approaching Campbell to be PM candidate

President Irfaan Ali today denied approaching businessman Terrence Campbell to be his prime ministerial candidate in 2020.

A statement from the President follows:

I have noted a post by Terrence Campbell in which he claimed that I approached him to be my Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2020 General and Regional Elections. This is completely false. I never approached Terrence Campbell to be a Prime Ministerial candidate for me or the People’s Progressive Party/Civic. While we have had many discussions on political matters in the past. During our time in opposition, I stated to him and others that the PPP/C is the only national party and that our policies are pro-people and pro-Guyana. At no time did I make an offer for him to be a Prime Ministerial candidate.

The Vice President and General Secretary does not attack anyone; he responds factually and politically to statements and issues. It seems that there is a belief among some in the country that they can attack the PPP and its leadership without expecting a response.

A post yesterday on Terrence Campbell’s Facebook page follows:

The hatred poured out on me weekly by VP Jagdeo is amazing. You may find it hard to believe that I was the first person Irfaan Ali approached to be his prime ministerial candidate. At that time Jagdeo had no issue with me.

Today, my criticisms of government spending, the GOAL program, the lack of transparency regarding use of oil funds, the rate of depletion of the oil fund and the distribution of imported chicken to party favorites have made me Public Enemy #1