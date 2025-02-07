Signs grow of halt to USAID schemes here

Signs continue to grow that USAID-funded programmes in Guyana have been put on hold and may not resume as notices have been sent to recipients to halt all spending until further notice from Washington.

“In line with new guidance from the Trump administration, we ask that you cease activities under your award and do not incur any additional costs at this time,” the US Embassy’s grants department here wrote to grant awardees.

“All foreign assistance funding is currently under review as part of a broader evaluation of foreign assistance programs. As such, all activities related to this award must be paused until further notice. We understand the challenges this may present and assure you that we will provide further guidance as soon as possible,” the letter added.