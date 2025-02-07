Truck runs into Lusignan house after hitting utility pole, smashing car

A truck yesterday ran into a house at Lusignan after hitting a utility pole and then smashing into a car.

The driver of the truck had to be cut out of the cab and he and the driver of the car have been hospitalized.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:45 am. Stabroek News spoke with residents in the area who said that the truck driver was proceeding east along the northern carriageway at a fast rate when he swerved into a Guyana Power and Light pole along the median and then struck the car which was proceeding west along the southern carriageway. The ensuing impact caused the truck to crash into a nearby house. Residents of the area said that they had to extricate the truck from the front of the house and had to cut into the truck to get the driver out of the cab.

According to a police press release, the motor lorry #GHH 5392 was driven by Atash Singh, a 28-year-old resident from #71 Village in Corentyne, Berbice. Motor car #PYY 6812 was driven by Jameela Kelvin, a 31-year-old woman from Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

The police said that the ambulance service was summoned and the Emergency Medical Technicians arrived and rendered assistance. Both drivers were placed into the Ambulance in a conscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit.