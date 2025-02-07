Cement prices going up in Trinidad by 7 per cent on Feb 17

(Trinidad Guardian) Cement prices are set to increase by seven per cent from February 17, which is almost a year to the day since it was last increased.

The increase in the price of bulk cement, however, takes effect on March 5. The price hike was confirmed yesterday by a spokesperson from the country’s lone cement manufacturer, Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL).

This means that cement prices will increase for a fifth time since December 2021 and the increase is expected to be from around $3.60 to $4, according to Guardian Media’s calculations.

The spokesperson said the price adjustment will initially be on the cement bags while the increase on the bulk cement will come at “a later date.”

Regarding the cumulative increase in the price of cement, an industry source said, “If the seven per cent price increase in cement is across the two cements produced by TCL, the cumulative increase in price over the last 38 months is approximately Premium Plus – 45 per cent; and Eco cement 32 per cent.”

The last time TCL increased prices was February 19, 2024.