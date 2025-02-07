Diversify the airport’s work force to reflect the multiethnic composition of Guyana

Dear Editor,

Whenever I bring a non-Guyanese visitor to Guyana, they almost invariably comment on the airport personnel – specifically, that nearly all immigration officers and other staff at the airport appear to belong to a single ethnic group. This observation surprises many, as they have been told that Guyana is a multiracial nation, with Indo-Guyanese being the largest demographic group. They raise a valid point.

Having migrated to Guyana over 50 years ago and returned countless times, I have noticed this trend myself. On my last few trips, I roughly counted the first 100 airport-connected staff I encountered upon arrival at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, including air marshals, immigration officers, customs officials, and baggage handlers. On average, only about 10 of them were from non-African ethnic backgrounds.

Immigration officers serve as the face of the country, welcoming visitors and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. Their role requires professionalism, patience, and cultural awareness. To foster national unity and fairness, the government must take deliberate steps to ensure that airport personnel reflect Guyana’s rich racial diversity. Minister Robeson Benn should implement a structured recruitment and training program to create a workforce representing the nation. This is not just a matter of optics but of equity and national cohesion.

As Guyana is in an election year, this issue deserves serious attention. President Irfaan Ali, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Minister Benn, and Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton should be asked directly whether they are committed to addressing this imbalance at the airport, as well as the imbalance in the GPF and GDF mentioned in my SN letter on Feb. 2. The people of Guyana deserve an answer – and meaningful action.

Sincerely,

Dr. Devanand Bhagwan