In support of GCCI’s criticism of NIS

Dear Editor,
I support the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) criticism of National Insurance Scheme (NIS) re the service given to seniors and NIS contributors. During May 2024, I went to NIS Brickdam at 9:30 am on a Friday to uplift my NIS Old Age Benefit Book. The service was extraordinary slow (one female worker) I left NIS at 3pm. My friend went to NIS in November 2024 at 9am one morning for his NIS benefit book left at 2:45pm. The General Manager, supervisors etc., are not proactive, not in office at 8am, do no make checks to see what or how services are metered out to its contributors and seniors. Today, NIS is referring to its good name when NIS is friendlier to employers than employees, more on this later.
Sincerely,
George Lewis