PhotosFloodingBy Stabroek News February 7, 2025 Several residents of Referendum, Bath, West Coast Berbice were affected by flash flooding due to the incessant rainfall over the past few days. The Regional Democratic Council for Region 5 in a post yesterday stated that the Regional Vice Chairman, Rion Peters and Regional Executive Officer Sadiek Ishmael yesterday responded to the complaints. An excavator was deployed to clean the drainage channels, in an effort to bring relief to the affected residents.Comments
