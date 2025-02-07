Imlach, Looknauth lead fightback as CCC stuns champions

CWI Regional 4-Day Championship

– Guyana Harpy Eagles trail by 209 runs

By Michelangelo Jacobus

On a rain-hit second day at the National Stadium, Providence, the defending champions, Guyana Harpy Eagles, found themselves in an unfamiliar position, on the back foot, against a determined Combined Campuses & Colleges (CCC) unit in their CWI Regional 4-Day Championship clash.

While Guyana’s struggles with the bat stole the spotlight yesterday, CCC’s impressive first-innings performance set the stage for an intriguing contest. Resuming on 279/6, the visitors pushed their total to a commendable 375 all out in 114.5 overs.

The star of the innings was Kyle Corbin, who crafted a patient yet authoritative century, striking 11 fours and a six in his 204-ball knock. Lower-order contributions from Akeem Jordan (16) and Avinash Mahabirsingh (34*), coupled with Corbin’s resilience, continually frustrated the Guyanese bowlers.