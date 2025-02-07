Kusal Mendis fights for Sri Lanka as Starc, Lyon stand out

(ESPN Cricinfo) – Australia’s trio of specialist bowlers toiled manfully during a see-saw day one against a fighting Sri Lanka on a dry Galle surface that did not live up to the hype but occasionally spun sharply and is expected to deteriorate significantly.

By the end of 90 overs, the second Test was intriguingly poised after several shifts of momentum. Sri Lanka’s top-order built a strong platform to reach 93 for 1 before they lost 4 for 34 in a horror period after lunch. But Kusal Mendis and Ramesh Mendis combined for a seventh-wicket partnership of 65 to lift Sri Lanka to what might just be a competitive first innings total.

Kusal and Dinesh Chandimal made well-compiled half-centuries as Sri Lanka batted through the day’s play to reach stumps at 229 for 9.

After Sri Lanka suffered their worst defeat in Test cricket on a slow surface, there had been much speculation that this new surface would produce significant bite and turn. There was sharp turn at times, especially in the second session, but it was the consistency and variations of Australia’s bowlers that led to several cheap dismissals.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was outstanding in his spell after lunch, mixing up his speeds and lengths to bamboozle Sri Lanka as he moved to 549 Test wickets. Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc continued to add to his formidable record in Sri Lanka, conjuring reverse swing during a sensational spell late in the second session before striking twice with the second new ball.

Australia was effectively playing with just three specialist bowlers, with Lyon and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann providing the heavy lifting as they bowled 30 overs each.

Stand-in captain Steven Smith worked his resources to good effect with Travis Head bowling eight overs and proving that he might just have a golden arm after taking the wicket of Kamindu Mendis.

All-rounder Beau Webster bowled three overs of seam having not been required to bowl in the first Test, while left-arm spinning all-rounder Cooper Connolly also bowled three overs on his debut after replacing off-spinner Todd Murphy in Australia’s only change.

Sri Lanka made three changes, with Pathum Nissanka replacing Oshada Fernando at the top of the order, while off-spinner Ramesh Mendis and quick Lahiru Kumara were included at the expense of Jeffrey Vandersay and Asitha Fernando.

After receiving a long guard of honour on his way to the crease, including from the Australians, retiring Dimuth Karunaratne was tasked with trying to help restore Sri Lanka’s battered confidence in his 100th and last Test match. He also had to confront tormentor Starc, having fallen to him nine times previously, including in the first innings of the series-opener. But having overcome a groin injury to take his place, Nissanka mostly faced Starc and had mixed results against speeds touching 145kph.

Fresh from his nine-wicket haul in his Test return, Kuhnemann was also handed the new ball and had a loud shout for lbw on Nissanka turned down with the decision upheld on umpire’s call after Australia reviewed.

Sri Lanka’s openers steadily built despite some nervous moments as Smith reverted to Lyon in the eighth over. Aiming at the foot-works from Starc, Lyon produced significant turn and bounce on his second delivery that flew down the leg-side for four byes.

But Lyon wasn’t made to wait long for a wicket after hitting the top of the leg stump when Nissanka moved too far across his stumps looking to paddle sweep. Australia was buoyed, but inroads proved difficult against the type of disciplined batting from Sri Lanka that was lacking in the first Test.

Connolly was brought in just before lunch, having never taken a wicket from the 96 balls he had bowled in his four previous first-class matches. Connolly did develop a knack for taking key wickets in the recent BBL season, but he could not strike as Sri Lanka made it to lunch well placed.

Chandimal resumed after the interval with a boundary off Lyon before the game turned on its head.

Lyon varied his speeds and slid a faster delivery from around the wicket past Karunaratne’s defence to rattle the stumps. He was in lovely rhythm and went about working over Angelo Mathews, knowing he had his number after dismissing him twice in the first Test.

Mathews crawled to 1 off 25 before succumbing to a slower, wider Lyon delivery and feathering an edge into the gloves of Alex Carey, who has performed well behind the stumps in this series.

Lyon seemingly had his 550th wicket when Kamindu was adjudged caught behind on 3, only for the decision to be successfully reviewed with no nick detected. Kamindu could not capitalise and fell relatively tamely to Head’s handy off-spin after a thick edge off an attempted cut shot flew to Smith at slip.

Head unfurled his now-customary celebration, suggesting that his spinning fingers are on fire, as Kamindu’s struggles continued after entering the series with an average over 70.

Deploying Head was another move from Smith that worked a treat, and his gut instincts were again rewarded when he threw the ball to Starc, who dismissed de Silva for a golden duck after he steered a wide delivery straight to gully.

Chandimal’s defiant knock ended on 74 after he was deceived in the air by Kuhnemann and lost his footing before being stumped by sharp glove work from Carey. Australia eyed running through Sri Lanka’s lower-order just like in the first Test, but Kusal provided a counterattack after a collision with Kuhnemann at the non-striker’s end left him momentarily shaken.

He slog-swept to good effect on consecutive deliveries, with the latter sailing over the rope. Kusal received good support from namesake Ramesh, who has been in solid batting form in first-class cricket.

They rotated the strike well and picked off the occasional boundary to frustrate a flagging Australia attack. Ramesh has a first-class average of almost 40, with a high score of 300 not out, but his Test mark sits at a disappointing 18 with no half-centuries from 22 previous innings.

He played doggedly, striding forward repeatedly to present a firm defence. Australia needed a spark, and Starc delivered after taking the second new ball, dismissing Ramesh and Prabath Jayasuriya with consecutive deliveries as Smith claimed his 197th catch to move past Ricky Ponting’s record for Australia.