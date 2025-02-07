North East, Stab Ballers, Bent St., Back Circle B advance

Mashramani Street Football Championship

North East La Penitence, Stabroek Ballers, Bent Street, and Back Circle B clinched respective wins when the Mashramani Cup Street-ball Championship continued on Wednesday evening at the Mocha Community Centre hard-court.

North East La Penitence thrashed Timehri Footsteppers 4-0. Eissi Crawford commenced the rout with a second-minute strike while Lennox Cort doubled their advantage five minutes later. Shawn Grovesnor further increased their advantage following a 21st-minute strike. The result was then sealed one minute onwards as Grovesnor completed his double.

Similarly, Stabroek Ballers blanked Team Cruel 3-0. Brandon commenced the rout in the 17th minute following a scoreless first half. Mark Jhalu doubled their advantage as he found the back of the net in the 20th minute. The result was then sealed in the 22nd minute via a Dwayne James conversion.