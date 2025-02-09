All USAID programmes in Guyana halted – US Embassy confirms

The United States Embassy here has confirmed that all USAID programmes in Guyana have been paused until the Donald Trump administration completes its review of foreign assistance.

“Consistent with President Trump’s Executive Order on Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid, Secretary Rubio has paused all U.S. foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and USAID for review. He is initiating a review of all foreign assistance programs to ensure they are efficient and consistent with U.S. foreign policy under the America First agenda,” the Public Affairs Department said in response to questions from the Sunday Stabroek.

“At this moment, in order to do a thorough review, all programs and grants without a waiver approved by the Secretary of State using foreign assistance funding are paused,” it added.

On Friday, this newspaper reported that signs continue to grow that USAID-funded programmes in Guyana have been put on hold and may not resume as notices have been sent to recipients to halt all spending, until further notice from Washington.

“In line with new guidance from the Trump administration, we ask that you cease activities under your award and do not incur any additional costs at this time,” the US Embassy’s grants department here wrote to grant awardees in a letter seen by Stabroek News.

“All foreign assistance funding is currently under review as part of a broader evaluation of foreign assistance programs. As such, all activities related to this award must be paused until further notice. We understand the challenges this may present and assure you that we will provide further guidance as soon as possible,” the letter added.

Reuters yesterday reported that US-funded aid efforts to tackle diseases such as malaria, as well as preventing newborn baby deaths and treating severe malnutrition, should resume, according to a memo from the United States government.

Trump moved to freeze international aid while undertaking a 90-day review hours after taking office last month. Rubio issued a waiver a week later clarifying that “lifesaving” efforts were exempt during this period, but organizations on the ground remained confused over what was included.

The memo seeks to clarify what can now restart.

“These lifesaving activities must resume or continue in the next 30 days of the 90-day pause on foreign assistance to prevent imminent mortality among USAID beneficiaries,” the memo stated.

It lists activities tackling tuberculosis, malaria, acute risks of maternal and child mortality, including severe acute malnutrition, and other life-threatening diseases and health conditions.

It also said efforts to combat disease outbreaks, including mpox, avian flu and Ebola, should restart, and global health supply chain activities.

USAID did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The memo is dated February 4, cleared by email on February 6. One aid group said they had received it on Friday.

However, two sources told Reuters it was still unclear what could restart, and with what funding, especially given the hollowing out of USAID both in Washington and globally.

Martin Edlund, CEO of Washington-based global non-profit Malaria No More, said the memo was an important step towards resuming programmes.

“Even short-term interruptions of malaria prevention and treatment lead to outbreaks and deaths,” he said. But he added that “start-work” orders would also need to be issued to all programmes to begin indoor spraying, net distribution, testing and treatment for malaria.

A separate clarifying memo, dated February 6, also attempted to give more detail on a waiver issued last week for the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). In red at the top, it outlines that the care, treatment and prevention of mother-to-child HIV transmission “should be resumed as soon as possible”.

Inauguration

Since Trump’s inauguration on January 20, he ordered a freeze of most US foreign aid, saying he wanted to ensure it is aligned with his “America First” policy.

Last week, Trump floated the idea of winding down the US Agency for International Development, in what would be a dramatic overhaul of how the world’s largest single donor allocates foreign assistance, Reuters reported.

When a reporter said to Trump it sounded like he was going to “wind down” the agency, Trump chuckled and said “I think so.”

On the USAID’s website, no information could be had on Guyana’s programmes. The website has a notice which reads, “In order to be consistent with the President’s Executive Orders, this website is currently undergoing maintenance as we expeditiously and thoroughly review all content.”

Stabroek News had reported late last month that according to sources, programmes being funded by USAID here were on hold and administrators were being advised that a stop order was issued on January 24. That stop order is in effect until further notice.

The stop order triggered shock as many USAID programmes are dedicated to health, education, and youth, and are particularly important in poor countries.

In the region, the Jamaica Gleaner reported last week that an 11th-hour limited waiver from the US Department of State has halted a decision by University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, to lay off at least 20 persons employed by Health Connect Jamaica (HCJ), following the shuttering of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

USAID funds a range of programmes here and in the Caribbean, including the Improving Economies for Stronger Communities (IESC), which created the Caribbean Agricultural Productivity Improvement Activity (CAPA). This initiative is aimed at increasing efficiency and reliability in growing and accessing food so that farmers can better nourish families, communities, and nations.

In July last year, Deputy USAID Administrator, Isobel Coleman, visited this country and met with senior Guyanese governmental, civil society, and business leaders, to discuss ways USAID can continue to support inclusive economic growth, shared prosperity, and good governance.

Coleman met with leading members of Guyanese opposition parties and civil society leaders, noting that USAID views civil society and open political debate as essential building blocks of democracy and development.

During her time in Georgetown, Coleman delivered remarks at the Caribbean Investment Forum, highlighting USAID’s support for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and reiterating the need for private sector investment to build inclusive and sustainable economic growth. At the Forum, she announced US$1.45 million in new funding to expand USAID’s Economic Development Accelerator – which presently supports small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Guyana – to additional SMEs in Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, helping Caribbean entrepreneurs grow their businesses and reach new markets.

In December last year, USAID’s Youth Resilience, Inclusion, and Empowerment (Y-RIE) programme, in collaboration with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), launched the GoalGetters initiative.

The programme which utilises football, life-skills training, and community activities, to nurture resilience, reduce violence, and strengthen communities, targets youths aged 12 to 19 from the communities of Sophia, Werk-en-Rust, Albouystown, Charlestown, and New Amsterdam.

All of these projects are now at risk of being discontinued.

The US is by far the biggest contributor to global humanitarian aid, supplying an estimated $13.9 billion in 2024, accounting for 42 per cent of all aid tracked by the United Nations.