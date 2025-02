Mercedes-Benz, trucks among want of entry vehicles to be disposed of by GRA

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced the impending disposal of 56 unclaimed motor vehicles from the Muneshwer Wharf and the JFL Wharf.

In notices in yesterday’s Stabroek News, the GRA said that any person having any lien on the goods must forward claims (stating the amount) to the office of the Commissioner-General not later than one month after the publication of the notice.

Among the unclaimed vehicles are:

Two 9T Fuso trucks consigned to ANSA Motors.