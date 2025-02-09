NA woman gets three-bedroom house from MoM

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha yesterday handed over a new fully furnished three- bedroom home to Shelly Doodnauth of Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the home was constructed and furnished through the Men on Mission (MoM) Initiative, a programme spearheaded by President Irfaan Ali to support vulnerable individuals and families.

The visibly emotional 31-year-old single mother thanked President Ali, Minister Mustapha and the MoM organization for the assistance, recounting the struggles her family endured in their previous home, which was in a deplorable state.

Mustapha highlighted the government’s commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable citizens.

“This initiative is part of our efforts to ensure that vulnerable groups across all regions in Guyana see improvements in their lives. Today’s activity is one of many happening across the country, and I applaud the New Amsterdam cluster and the corporate sponsors for making this possible,” he said.