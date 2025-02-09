Dear Editor,

President Trump’s mass deportation and foreign policy is likely to affect the entire region and people the world over. The realignment of market forces will have devastating consequences for the American people. Guyana is in an extremely delicate and complicated situation faced with the threat to our sovereignty, not only by Venezuela, also the giant capitalist consortiums which are everyday depleting our natural resources while our population remains impoverished, vulnerable by internal divisions sowed by the major contesting parties, a pattern that has accompanied all general elections since the split in the PPP in the mid-fifties.

The customary electoral scandals “washing their dirty linen in public” is sickening and disgusting. So is the giveaway of thousands of acres of prime “state” lands to party loyalists, cronies. Sixty percent of Guyanese are landless and hundreds are still awaiting title/transport for their land and property. What prospects do Guyanese have for a better future under the PPP or the APNC+AFC?

This year may well witness the lowest poll turnout ever. Guyanese politicians are so blinded by greed and corruption that they feel that they will remain untouched by the consequences of their actions and the danger that faces the Guyanese nation…they have learned nothing from the lessons of history.

America’s strategic interest in Guyana will not remain the same with the shifting international dynamics, the growth of BRICS, neither will the giant capitalist consortiums have any interest in our country when they have exhausted our resources.

Yours faithfully,

Desmond Alli