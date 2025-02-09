Help people like me to register for the $100,000 cash grant

Dear Editor,

I would like the relevant authorities including the minister concerned and maybe our beloved president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to please take note. My name is Vincent Henry. I attended Corentyne High School and now reside in Meadow-brook Gardens, Georgetown.

I am dictating this letter since I have not been registered for the $100,000 cash grant promised to those 18 years and above. I am now a 77 year old patient in bed being looked after and cared for by someone who has to be paid and I am informed that my financial situation has dwindled so I am interested for the higher relevant authorities to do me the favour of interceding for me and people like myself who are broke and require the necessities of life.

I was checked out on the 31st January to be given my old age pension book and the young lady said the Ministry of Finance will visit me in order that I might have the $ 100,000.

I thank God that my family and some friends keep supporting me and I am still alive; that I might be indigent but not homeless like those I used to see on Regent Street and outside Bourda Market.

When would the sick and shut-in, bedridden and paraplegic be given their cash grant of $100,000? I now implore the higher authorities to assist people like myself to be registered. We heard about this much needed money since last year and were anticipating it for Christmas. May we receive it before Mash-ramani.

Thanks in anticipation.

Yours faithfully,

Vincent Henry