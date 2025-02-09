Seemingly egregious acts of financial impropriety must be thoroughly investigated and the findings shared with all

Dear Editor,

In 2009, the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Act (AML/CFT) was enacted by the Parliament of Guyana. Thereafter, it underwent several emendations- the last being in 2022. Essentially, this piece of legislation defines money laundering and terrorism financing as criminal offences.(not civil offences). It further includes financial sanctions against “proliferation financing”. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) defines proliferation financing as the illegal manufacture, acquisition, development etc; of arms and armaments for mass annihilation of humans. Additionally, this Act also helps Law Enforcement and Regulatory Agencies combat Money Laundering.

In the public domain and trending in social media are, seemingly and overwhelmingly, multiple money laundering racketeering con jobs involving members in the upper echelon of the prevailing Government of Guyana and the transnational incidences of money laundering by Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) in cahoots with felons. The AML/CFT that Guyana is a signatory to is a formidable document in the eyes of the financial arm of the US Government. Additionally, now, Guyana, being a booming Petro-state, has vaulted Guyana onto the world’s stage in more ways than one. The massive infusion of capital can create breeding ground for corruption. International agencies are aware of such and have/ will continue to conduct enhanced due diligence.

A New and United Guyana (ANUG) unequivocally states that the Govern-ment of Guyana must not abrogate its responsibility to the general populace of Guyana. ANUG demands that such seemingly egregious acts of financial impropriety, hurting Guyanese Taxpayers and the general public, must be thoroughly investigated and the findings shared with all.

These scandalous incidences of multiple financial transgression of high ranking government officials and other crooks within and without Guyana has left, and continue to leave, the public dazed and unbeknownst. No amount of propaganda or publicity stunts will denude the shocking and flagrant financial shenanigans etched in the minds of all. This, 2025, is an Election Year and the GoG should act post haste. ANUG is, unswervingly, following the narrative of these incidences to their conclusion. Let the chips fall where they may.

Respectfully,

Jonathan Subrian, Esq.

General Secretary. ANUG