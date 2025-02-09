Dear Editor,

The World Bank’s recent reclassification of Guyana as a high-income country marks a historic milestone, largely fuelled by its burgeoning oil sector. This economic leap reflects remarkable GDP growth and positions Guyana among the world’s most prosperous nations. However, this achievement stands in stark contrast to the country’s literacy rate, reported at 88% in 2023, which lags behind the near-universal rates seen in most high-income economies.

While resource wealth has driven rapid fiscal growth, sustainable progress demands investment in human capital. A literacy rate below 90% signals persistent gaps in educational access and quality, particularly in rural and marginalized communities. Without addressing these disparities, Guyana risks undermining long-term social and economic resilience. Education equips citizens to diversify industries beyond oil, fosters innovation, and reduces inequality.

We urge policymakers to continue channelling resource revenues, without political interference, into robust education reforms: modernizing school infrastructure, expanding teacher training, and especially prioritizing adult literacy programmes. Aligning economic success with educational excellence will ensure prosperity benefits all Guyanese.

Guyana’s ascent is commendable, but true high-income status requires more than GDP—it demands equitable opportunity. Let this milestone be the catalyst for a future where every citizen thrives in every aspect of life.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard